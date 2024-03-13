DC vs GG, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Gujarat Giants (GG) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 20th match of WPL 2024 tonight. It is a crucial game for DC, who can earn a direct ticket to the final by beating GG.

On the other side, the game does not have much significance for the Gujarat Giants. They are out of the tournament, but GG have a chance to make DC's journey to the final tougher by defeating them.

Before the final league game of WPL 2024 gets underway, here's an in-depth preview of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 20, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 13, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi has assisted batters and bowlers equally so far. There have been some high-scoring games as well as some low-scoring thrillers in the Delhi leg. Expect a decent wicket for tonight's game. The exact pitch report will be broadcasted live before the toss.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Weather Forecast

The sky will have periodic clouds during the match hours in Delhi tonight. The expected temperature is 20 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be in the range of 74 percent.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Probable XIs

DC Women

Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey.

GG Women

Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (c and wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shabnam Shakil, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh and Tanuja Kanwar.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals have been quite dominant in WPL so far. Their two defeats came in close encounters decided in the last over. On the other side, the Gujarat Giants have struggled to perform well consistently. With a place in the WPL 2024 final on the line, Meg Lanning's side should crush the Giants and end the league round as table-toppers.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi)

Live streaming: JioCinema

