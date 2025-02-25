DC vs GG, WPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 10th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will be played between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Tuesday, February 25. It is the fourth game for GG, while DC will be playing their fifth match.

Ad

DC have won two matches thus far in the competition. A win over GG would take them to the top of the WPL 2025 points table. On the other side, GG can also rise to the top if they crush DC at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here's a short preview of the high-stakes clash between DC and GG in the WPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL 2025 match details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 10, Women's Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru has been phenomenal for batting. In the last match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz scored 180 runs each, highlighting that the pitch is batter-friendly.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women weather forecast

A clear sky with periodic clouds is predicted for the match between DC and GG. The predicted temperature is 25 degrees Celsius. There will be no rain, and the humidity levels will stay in the range of 40%.

Ad

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shafali Varma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy and Minu Mani.

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ash Gardner (c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare and Priya Mishra.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️