DC vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 24, 2024

On Wednesday, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 40th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Capitals lost their previous home game against the SunRisers Hyderabad by 67 runs. They are sitting in the eighth position on the points table with three wins and five losses.

GT, on the other hand, won their last game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets. With four wins and as many losses, they occupy the sixth spot on the points table.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the DC vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Rishab Pant (DC) - 8.5 credits

Rishab Pant of DC (Credits: IPL)

Rishab Pant has been consistently performing with the bat and behind the wickets. He is the leading run-getter for his side with 254 runs in eight matches, averaging 36.28 and striking at 150. He has also been involved in 11 dismissals so far.

Rishab scored a 44-run knock in the last game against SRH. He has scored 1149 runs at this venue, averaging 29 in 32 matches.

#2 Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) - 7.5 credits

Jake Fraser-McGurk of Delhi Capitals (Credits: IPL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk has impressed with his hard-hitting prowess. He has hammered 140 runs, including two fifties, in three matches at an average of 46.66 and an excellent strike rate of 222.22.

Fraser-McGurk scored 20 runs during the previous meeting against GT. However, he played a 65-run knock in the previous game at the same venue and would be eyeing a similar one in the upcoming DC vs GT Dream11 match.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT) - 9.0 credits

Shubman Gill in action (Credits: IPL)

Shubman Gill has scored 298 runs in eight games so far with an average of 42.57 and two fifties in his account. He scored 35 runs in the previous game against the Punjab Kings.

Gill has a fine record against the Delhi Capitals, having scored 380 runs in 13 matches at a decent average of 29. He failed to perform in the reverse fixture this season but will be eyeing to bounce back and prove to be a crucial asset in your DC vs GT Dream11 teams.

