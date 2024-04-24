DC vs GT, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their ninth match of IPL 2024 later tonight against the Delhi Capitals (DC). In the reverse fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium last week, the Capitals beat the Titans by six wickets.

After a one-sided win against GT, DC landed in Delhi, where the SunRisers Hyderabad bulldozed them. Meanwhile, Gujarat returned to winning ways with a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

Having avenged their defeat against Punjab, Gujarat will now aim to do so against Delhi. Here's a look at an in-depth preview for this IPL 2024 game.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 40, Indian Premier League 2024

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date and Time: April 24, Wednesday, 7.30 pm IST

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium seemed like heaven for batting when DC hosted SRH for a match at the venue. A similar batter-friendly track could be on offer for the game between DC and GT.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

It should be a pleasant evening in Delhi. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius, with the wind speed predicted to be 9 km/h. The humidity levels will be in the range of 25 percent.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

DC

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed (Impact Player).

GT

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan (Impact Player), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier and Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match prediction

Gujarat Titans had an off-day in the office when they played their last IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. GT recovered well against PBKS, while DC's confidence would be low after the beating at the hands of SRH. Expect GT to successfully avenge their previous loss against DC.

Match prediction: GT to beat DC in IPL 2024 tonight.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.

