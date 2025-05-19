DC vs GT, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill inspired the Gujarat Titans to their ninth win in IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18. The GT openers stitched up an incredible opening stand of 205 runs to help their team defeat the Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

GT skipper Gill invited the Delhi Capitals to bat first. KL Rahul's unbeaten century guided the home team to 199/3 in their 20 overs. Chasing 200, the Titans finished with 205/0 in 19 overs and officially qualified for the playoffs.

With this win, the Titans have 18 points, while the Capitals are still stuck at 13 points. On that note, here's a look at the full list of award winners, scorecard, and top stats from the IPL 2025 game between GT and DC.

List of all award winners in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul won the awards for the most fours and Most Fantasy Points in the match against the Gujarat Titans. His teammate Tristan Stubbs took the Super Striker award home, while GT's Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill also won awards at the post-match presentation.

The Man of the Match award went to GT opener Sai Sudharsan for his unbeaten century. Here is the full list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Tristan Stubbs (Strike rate of 210)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shubman Gill (7 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: KL Rahul

Most Fours in the Match: KL Rahul (14 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Mohammed Siraj (11 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61 balls).

DC vs GT scorecard

KL Rahul top-scored for the Delhi Capitals, aggregating 112 runs off just 65 balls at the top of the order. The right-handed batter whacked 14 fours and four sixes during his unbeaten knock. Abishek Porel scored a valuable 19-ball 30, while Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs played handy cameos.

Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore bagged a wicket each for the visiting team. Khan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 1/7 in two overs.

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill ensured that the Gujarat Titans won the match without losing any wickets. Sudharsan remained not out on 108 runs, while Gill finished with 95 runs off 53 balls.

None of the DC bowlers troubled the GT openers. Mustafizur Rahman was the most economical bowler with figures of 0/24 in three overs.

DC vs GT, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match

This was the second time KL Rahul's century ended in a losing cause in IPL. Here are some other interesting stats emerging from the reverse fixture between DC and GT in IPL 2025:

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have become the first opening pair to chase down a target of 200 or more without losing any wickets. Gill and Sudharsan have joined Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the elite club of pairs with two partnerships of 200 or more in IPL history. KL Rahul has become the first wicketkeeper batter to hit three centuries in IPL.

