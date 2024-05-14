DC vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 14, 2024

On Tuesday, May 14, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC are coming off a 47-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They are currently ranked sixth on the points table, having lost seven out of 13 games.

LSG, meanwhile, find themselves a place below the Capitals with six wins and as many losses. They suffered a terrible 10-wicket loss in their most recent game against SunRisers Hyderabad. LSG need to win their last two games and boost their net run rate to qualify for the playoffs.

On that note, here are three differential picks you could opt for in the upcoming DC vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 7.5 credits

Ravi Bishnoi (P/C: iplt20.com)

Ravi Bishnoi hasn't had much success in terms of wickets this season. He has taken just seven wickets in 12 games at a decent economy of 8.97.

However, Bishnoi has an excellent record against DC, having picked up seven wickets in his last four games, making him a good differential pick for your fantasy team.

#2 Rasikh Salam (DC) - 6.5 credits

Rasikh Salam (P/C: iplt20.com)

Rasikh Salam had a rough start to his IPL season with two wicketless games. However, he has bounced back pretty well, claiming nine wickets in the next five games.

Rasikh has a fine record at Arun Jaitley Stadium, having picked up seven wickets in three matches. Thus, he could be a trump card in your DC vs LSG Dream11 team.

#1 Mukesh Kumar (DC) - 7.5 credits

Mukesh Kumar (P/C: iplt20.com)

Mukesh Kumar has been the leading wicket-taker for DC this season. He has bagged 16 wickets, including six in the last three games, in nine matches at an impressive strike rate of 11.81.

Mukesh also has a fine record at Arun Jaitley Stadium, having picked up 13 wickets in 11 games. He has taken eight wickets in his last five games at the same venue, making him our top differential pick for your DC vs LSG Dream11 team.

