DC vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 14, 2024

On Tuesday, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC have had a mixed campaign, winning six out of 13 games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated them in their most recent encounter by 47 runs.

With 12 points on the table but a negative Net Run Rate of -0.482, the upcoming league match, their last of this season, will be a must-win game for the Delhi Capitals to stay in the playoff race.

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). With a poor Net Run Rate of -0.769, they must win their remaining two matches convincingly to improve their NRR and their chances of finishing in the top four. LSG have 12 points from 12 matches.

Both teams would be eager to get that 'W' against their names to boost their fading hopes of making it to the playoffs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the DC vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Rishab Pant (DC) - 8.5 credits

Rishab Pant of Delhi Capitals (Credits: IPL)

Rishab Pant was banned for the game against RCB due to a slow over-rate against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). However, he will be back in action in the upcoming game. He has scored 413 runs for his side at an impressive average of 41.30 with three fifties.

Pant has smashed 285 runs in the last seven games at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including two 50-plus and one 40-plus knocks, at an excellent average of 57. Thus, he will be a great option for the vice-captain in your Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Axar Patel (DC) - 8.5 credits

Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals (Credits: IPL)

Axar Patel has been a key left-arm all-rounder for the home side. He has regularly made an impact with bat as well as ball. He has taken 10 wickets and scored 221 runs in 13 matches, including two fifties, one of them coming in the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Axar has scored 98 runs, including one fifty, and picked up three wickets in the last four games in Delhi. Hence, he will be a safe option for the captain/vice-captain position in your DC vs LSG Dream11 teams.

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) - 8.0 credits

Jake Fraser-McGurk in action (credits: IPL)

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been the second-highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals. He has scored 330 runs in just eight games, averaging 41.25 and striking at 237.41.

Jake has scored three out of his last four half-centuries at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Thus, he will be the best choice for the captain/vice-captain in your DC vs LSG Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback