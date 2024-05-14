DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals registered their seventh win of IPL 2024 earlier tonight (Monday, May 14) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Abishek Porel's half-century guided DC to a 19-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants.

It was a do-or-die game for both teams. While DC emerged victorious, the win margin was not colossal, which is why they are unlikely to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, LSG's campaign also seems to have ended because of their inferior net run rate of -0.787.

Although neither team benefited much from the result, here's a look at how the DC vs LSG match panned out.

List of all award winners in DC vs LSG match, IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Tristan Stubbs won two awards at the post-match presentation ceremony. The South African star bagged the Electric Striker and Ultimate Fantasy Player award for scoring a half-century and taking a wicket in the game.

LSG's Arshad Khan and Nicholas Pooran won the awards for Super Sixes and Most Fours, respectively. The Man of the Match award went to Ishant Sharma for his triple strike. Here is the full list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Ishant Sharma (3/34)

Electric Striker of the Match: Tristan Stubbs (Strike rate of 228)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Tristan Stubbs

Super Sixes of the Match: Arshad Khan (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Nicholas Pooran (6 fours)

DC vs LSG scorecard

Delhi Capitals lost Jake Fraser-McGurk's wicket in the first over itself. But Abishek Porel blasted a counter-attacking half-ton to bring the home side back into the contest. Tristan Stubbs then chipped in with a quickfire half-century to guide DC to 208/4 in 20 overs.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for the Lucknow Super Giants. He dismissed Porel and Rishabh Pant in his four overs, but the DC batters smacked him for 51 runs.

In reply, LSG lost four wickets in the powerplay itself. Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan tried their best to help LSG win by registering a half-century each, but their efforts ended in a losing cause eventually.

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma was the game-changer for DC. He picked up three wickets while conceding 34 runs in his four overs. His three victims were KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, and Deepak Hooda.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Top stats and records from Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match

It was another high-scoring IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier tonight. Both DC and LSG are unlikely to make it to the playoffs, but here are some interesting stats that emerged from this game:

Delhi Capitals conceded 144 sixes in IPL 2024. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (147 sixes in 2022) have given away more in a season. Arshad Khan scored 58 runs while batting at number eight for LSG, which is the highest score at this position by any uncapped player in IPL. DC maintained their 100% win record while defending a 200+ target in IPL. They have won on all 13 occasions. Batters have hit the most sixes in IPL 2024. 1,125 sixes have already been hit this season, breaking IPL 2023's record of 1,124 maximums.

