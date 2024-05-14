DC vs LSG, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their final league-stage match of IPL 2024 later tonight against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It is a do-or-die match for both the teams. LSG still have their fate in their hands, while DC are reliant on other teams.

If LSG win this match and the next game against Mumbai Indians, they will have a high chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Meanwhile, DC need a big victory tonight plus a lot of results to go their way for a top-4 finish.

Before the crucial DC vs LSG match gets underway in IPL 2024, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast and other details to know about this match.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 64, IPL 2024

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date and Time: May 14, Tuesday, 7.30pm IST

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report will be available on IPL's official website before the toss takes place. The wicket has been excellent for batting this season, which means a high-scoring encounter could happen tonight.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

A clear sky is expected for the night game in Delhi. The temperature will be above 30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be approximately 26%. The wind speed is predicted to be 8 km/h.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs

DC

Abishek Porel (Impact Player), Jake-Fraser McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Rasikh Salam.

LSG

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and M Siddharth (Impact Player).

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match prediction

Delhi Capitals have already defeated Lucknow Super Giants once in IPL 2024. With DC having the home advantage tonight, they will start as the favorites to win. Plus, DC will receive a big boost as captain Rishabh Pant will be back in the side. Expect DC to complete a double over LSG.

Prediction: DC to beat LSG in IPL 2024 tonight.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

