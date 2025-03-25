DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by one wicket in a thrilling IPL 2025 match played on Monday, March 24. It was a fantastic game in Vizag, where Ashutosh Sharma's incredible half-century helped DC open their account in the points table.

Earlier in the game, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh's half-centuries powered the Lucknow Super Giants to 209/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 210 for a win, the Delhi Capitals collapsed to 65/5 in 6.4 overs, but Ashutosh and Vipraj Nigam helped the Capitals reach 211/9 in 19.3 overs.

In this article now, we will look at the scorecard, award winners and top records from the IPL 2025 match between DC and LSG.

List of all award winners in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Ashutosh Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his unbelievable knock of 66* runs from 31 deliveries. The Delhi Capitals star smashed five fours and five sixes to guide his team to a memorable one-wicket win.

Nicholas Pooran won three awards at the post-match presentation. The Lucknow Super Giants batter smacked six fours and seven sixes during his 30-ball 75, which helped his team cross the 200-run mark. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Vipraj Nigam (Strike rate of 260)

Fantasy King of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (179 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (7 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Nicholas Pooran (6 fours)

Green Dot Balls of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav (15 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Ashutosh Sharma (66 runs off 31 balls)

DC vs LSG scorecard

Aiden Markram lost his wicket for 15 runs, but Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh whacked half-centuries to guide LSG to 209/8 in 20 overs. Captain Rishabh Pant let the LSG fans down with a duck in his first appearance for the Lucknow-based franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a tight spell of 2/20 in the run-fest hosted by Vizag. He received fine support from DC pacer Mitchell Starc, who scalped three wickets in his four-over spell.

In response, DC lost early wickets, but the uncapped duo of Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam helped the Capitals pull off a successful run-chase. While Ashutosh hit five fours and five sixes, Vipraj smashed five fours and two maximums on his IPL debut.

Shardul Thakur bagged two wickets in the first over of DC's innings. M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi also took two wickets each, but their efforts ended in a losing cause.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match

This was the first last-over thriller of the IPL 2025 season. Here's a quick look at some of the top stats and records emerging from the IPL 2025 clash between DC and LSG:

For the first time in his IPL captaincy career, Rishabh Pant lost a match when his team was defending a target of more than 200 runs. This was also the first time Rishabh Pant got out for a duck while captaining a team in the IPL. Lucknow Super Giants suffered their first IPL defeat while defending a target of 200 or more in the tournament's history.

