DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Delhi Capitals will open their IPL 2025 campaign against Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants on March 24. It will be the first time Pant plays against the Delhi-based franchise in IPL history.

Ad

DC and LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. Both teams will be desperate to make a winning start to the IPL tournament. Notably, this match will happen in Vizag, which DC have chosen as their alternative home venue.

Before the contest between DC and LSG starts, here's a quick preview of the third match of IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 4, Indian Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: Monday, March 24, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium seemed like a flat track last season. A high-scoring run-fest is likely on the cards between DC and LSG in the upcoming match.

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast

The weather predictions hint that there will be mist in Vizag during the match hours. The temperature will loom around 28 degrees Celsius, and there is a 13% chance of rain as well.

Ad

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan and Mohit Sharma (Impact Player).

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad (Impact Player), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth and Akash Singh.

Ad

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback