DC vs MI, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Delhi Capitals (DC) recorded their first home win in WPL 2024 by defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Playing their first-ever home match in Women's Premier League history, DC cruised to a 29-run victory against MI.

Mumbai Indians had defeated Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League final last year. MI also beat DC in the WPL 2024 season opener. Hence, this victory would have been like a small revenge for Delhi, who seem to be the favorites to win the championship this season.

Now that the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, records and award winners from this game.

List of all award winners in DC vs MI match, WPL 2024

Jemimah Rodrigues won the Player of the Match award for her fantastic 69-run knock in the first innings. The Delhi Capitals batter scored 69 runs off just 33 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three maximums.

Rodrigues came out to bat when Delhi Capitals' score was 79/2 in the 10th over. The middle-order batter remained unbeaten till the end of the innings and guided her team to a 192-run total. She also won the Most Sixes award for smacking three maximums in her whirlwind innings.

Player of the Match: Jemimah Rodrigues (69 off 33).

Most Sixes Award: Jemimah Rodrigues (3 sixes).

Electric Striker of the Match: Shafali Verma (Strike rate of 233.33).

DC vs MI WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Delhi Capitals got off to a flying start, with openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma adding 48 runs in just 4.3 overs. Verma lost her wicket after a 12-ball 28, while Lanning completed her half-century, scoring 53 runs off 38 balls in the end.

Jemimah Rodrigues was the top-scorer of the innings with 69 runs. Alice Capsey and Marizanne Kapp scored a total of 30 runs, but their strike rate was less than 100. Pooja Vastrakar was the only MI bowler with an economy rate of less than six. She conceded 20 runs while picking up Meg Lanning's wicket in her four-over spell.

Chasing 193 for a victory, Mumbai Indians lost wickets at regular intervals. Jess Jonassen's three-wicket haul ensured that Delhi Capitals kept their rivals down to 163/8. Amanjot Kaur was the top-scorer for MI, aggregating 42 runs off 27 deliveries.

DC vs MI, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women game

It was a high-scoring affair in Delhi earlier tonight, with the two teams scoring a total of 355 runs in 40 overs. As many as 10 sixes were hit in tonight's WPL 2024 match, and here's a list of the top records and stats from this contest:

Meg Lanning completed 500 runs in Women's Premier League during her 53-run knock against MI. She became the first player to achieve this feat. Shabnim Ismail bowled a delivery at 132.1 kmph during the WPL match between MI and DC. The MI fast bowler set a new record for the fastest delivery bowled in women's cricket history. Jemimah Rodrigues scored her first-ever half-century in WPL matches. Her previous highest score was 42, also against MI in WPL 2024.

