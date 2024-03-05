DC vs MI, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their first home match of WPL 2024 tonight against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The Capitals were quite successful during the Bengaluru leg of the Women's Premier League, where they registered three wins in four matches.

Mumbai Indians also recorded three victories in four games in the Bengaluru leg. MI and DC clashed in the opening match of the tournament, where Mumbai edged out the Capitals in a last-ball thriller.

Delhi will aim to avenge the loss when they square off against Mumbai for the second time this season. Before the first match of the WPL 2024 Delhi leg, here's a look at some important things fans should know about the fixture.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Match 12, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 5, Tuesday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for this WPL 2024 match will be broadcasted live before the toss. The wicket in Delhi helped the batters and spinners during the 2023 ODI World Cup matches. A similar deck should be on offer for tonight's match.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Delhi will be much lower than in Bengaluru. As per the weather forecast, the temperature will be in the range of 15 degrees Celsius during the match hours, while the humidity levels are expected to be 64 percent. No rainfall is expected during the game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey.

MI Women

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Humaira Kaizi, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Keerthana Balakrishna, Saika Ishaque and Issy Wong.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians escaped with a last-ball win against Delhi Capitals in the tournament opener. The upcoming match between the two teams should also be a thrilling game, but with home support, DC will have a slight upper hand. The team batting second may have a higher chance of winning tonight's game.

In WPL 2023, MI won their first meeting against DC, and then the Capitals avenged that defeat in the reverse fixture. A similar thing may happen in WPL 2024.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

