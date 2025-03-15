DC vs MI, WPL 2025 Final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The WPL 2025 final will be played on Saturday, March 15, between inaugural champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC). It is a rematch of the WPL 2023 final, where MI beat DC to become the first champions of the Women's Premier League.

MI failed to qualify for the WPL 2024 final, but they have made it to the final this year by defeating the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator. Meanwhile, DC will play in the final for the third consecutive time. They will be desperate to win their maiden trophy.

Before the final between DC and MI starts in Mumbai, here's a quick preview of the WPL 2025 summit clash.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2025 Final match details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women, Final, Women's Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Saturday, March 15, 2025, 8 pm IST.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women pitch report

The Brabourne Stadium pitch has been brilliant for batters. Fans have witnessed multiple high-scoring matches at this venue in the Women's Premier League. A similar batter-friendly surface should be on offer for the WPL final.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is predicted for the Saturday night clash between DC and MI. The temperature should stay around 30 degrees Celsius, with a 5% chance of rain as well during the match hours.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani and Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians

Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajana Sajeevan, Kamalini G, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Parunika Sisodia.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2025 Final live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports, Sports18.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

