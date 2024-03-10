DC vs RCB, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Delhi Capitals will play their seventh league match of WPL 2024 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight (March 10). A win would see DC joining Mumbai Indians in the knockout phase of the Women's Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, are in a tricky situation. They must win their remaining two matches to qualify for the next round. If RCB lose one of their remaining two fixtures, UP Warriorz's chances of qualifying will increase significantly.

Before RCB and DC clash tonight in Delhi, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report and other important details relating to this WPL 2024 match.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 17, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 10, Sunday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Delhi has been good for batting, but in their last WPL 2024 match, DC failed to chase down a 139-run target against UPW. Both DC and RCB will look to learn from their past mistakes at this venue and perform better tonight.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Weather Forecast

A cloudy sky is expected for tonight's match in Delhi. The temperature will hover around 21 degrees Celsius, with the chance of rain being 0% and humidity levels around 62%.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable XIs

DC Women

Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey.

RCB Women

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Richa Ghosh (WK), Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Georgia Wareham, Sobhana Asha and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Prediction

Despite the one-run loss against UPW, DC will start as favorites tonight. DC have a solid batting lineup, while RCB's bowling lineup had a forgettable outing against the Gujarat Giants in their last match. It would not be a surprise to see DC win and return to the top of the WPL 2024 standings.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals Women to win this WPL 2024 contest.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD (English), Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 (Hindi)

Live streaming: JioCinema

