DC vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 7, 2024

On Tuesday, May 7, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 56th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi and Rajasthan have already met in the reverse fixture this season in Jaipur, where the home team won by 12 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated DC in their previous encounter by seven wickets. They are now holding the sixth position on the leaderboard with five wins in 11 games.

On the other hand, after a four-match winning streak, RR experienced a narrow one-run loss against the SunRisers Hyderabad. However, they will be looking forward to making a strong comeback in the upcoming game and returning to winning ways.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming DC vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Axar Patel (DC) - 8.5 credits

Axar Patel in action (Credits: IPL)

Axar Patel, the left-arm all-rounder, will threaten the right-handed studded lineup of Rajasthan Royals. He was unbeaten at 15 runs and also picked up a wicket against RR during the reverse fixture in Jaipur.

This season, he has been impressive for Delhi, scoring 149 runs and securing nine wickets with the ball. He has scored 83 runs and picked up two wickets in the last three games.

#2 Avesh Khan (RR) - 7.5 credits

Avesh Khan of Rajasthan Royals (Credits: IPL)

Avesh Khan has been regularly taking wickets in the middle and death overs. He has bagged 11 wickets in 10 games so far at a decent economy of 9.56.

Avesh has taken three wickets, including one this season, in the last three games against Delhi. He has also bowled well at the venue (Delhi), with six wickets in his last four outings.

#1 Trent Boult (RR) - 8.5 credits

Trent Boult of Rajasthan Royals (Credits: IPL)

Trent Boult will be a trump card against the Delhi Capitals in your DC vs RR Dream11 teams. He has claimed four wickets in the last three games, including a three-wicket haul.

This season, Boult has 10 wickets in 10 games while bowling at an impressive economy of 7.86. Thus, he is expected to play a crucial role in RR’s bowling attack.

