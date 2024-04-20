DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 20, 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 35th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20.

Delhi Capitals won their previous match against Gujarat Titans by six wickets. They moved from the ninth position to the sixth spot in the points table, having won three out of their seven games.

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad registered their third consecutive win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the last game. Setting a record with the highest target of 288 runs in IPL history, they effectively defended it, ultimately winning by 25 runs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the DC vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Rishab Pant (DC) - 8.5 credits

Rishab Pant in action (Credits: IPL)

Rishab Pant has been in fine form this season, having scored 210 runs in seven matches, including two fifties, at an average of 35. He has performed impressively against SRH, scoring 492 runs in 15 matches at an excellent average of 44.

Pant also has a fine record at the venue, scoring 1103 runs in 31 matches and averaging 29. Thus, making him the vice-captain in your DC vs SRH Dream11 teams would be a wise move.

#2 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 8.0 credits

Abhishek Sharma in action (Credits: IPL)

Abhishek Sharma has been in good touch with the bat, smashing 211 runs, including one half-century, in six matches at an average of 35.16. He has also bowled economical overs in the powerplay so far and will look to bowl against the right-handed studded lineup of Delhi Capitals.

Abhishek scored 67 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last game against the Capitals at the same venue. Hence, he will be a great choice for the captain/vice-captain in your DC vs SRH Dream11 teams.

#1 Travis Head (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Travis Head after scoring a century vs RCB (Credits: IPL)

Travis Head scored his maiden century this season, the fourth fastest in IPL. He has hammered 235 in five matches with one half-century and a stunning strike rate of 199.15.

Head will be eyeing to replicate a similar knock in the upcoming game and prove to be an invaluable asset in your DC vs SRH Dream11 teams.

