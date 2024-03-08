DC vs UPW, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

UP Warriorz (UPW) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) in one of the most thrilling women's T20 matches of all time. The Warriorz defended a 139-run target against the Capitals even though DC were 124/5 at the end of the 18th over.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma turned the game in UPW's favor by registering a hat-trick in the 19th over of the run-chase. DC suffered an embarrassing collapse and got all out for 137 runs in 19.5 overs, losing the match by just one run.

Now that the WPL 2024 match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals has ended, here's a look at the award winners, stats and scorecard of the game.

List of all award winners in DC vs UPW match, WPL 2024

All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the architect of UP Warriorz's win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. She continued her fine form with the bat and scored her second half-century in two days to help UPW reach 138/8 in their 20 overs.

In the second innings, Sharma bagged four wickets, including a hat-trick in the 19th over. Meg Lanning, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, and Radha Yadav were her four victims. Here is the full list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Deepti Sharma (59 off 48 and 4/19).

Electric Striker of the Match: Meg Lanning (Strike rate of 130.43)

Most Sixes in the Match: Deepti Sharma (1 six)

DC vs UPW WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

UP Warriorz won the toss and decided to bat first. All-rounder Deepti Sharma aggregated 59 runs, but none of the other batters could touch the 30-run mark. Radha Yadav and Titas Sadhu took two wickets each for the Delhi Capitals as UPW managed 138/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 139, Delhi Capitals started well, with captain Meg Lanning scoring a half-century at the top of the order. However, DC could not finish the run-chase properly and suffered a one-run loss. Deepti Sharma took four wickets for UPW. She received fine support from Grace Harris and Saima Thakor, who accounted for two wickets each.

DC vs UPW, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women game

It was an eventful evening in Delhi as UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals played out one of the most thrilling encounters in women's cricket history. Here's a list of some records and stats from the WPL 2024 game between UPW and DC:

Deepti Sharma became the second Indian women's cricketer to score 50+ and take 4 wickets in a T20 match. The first player to do so was Harleen Deol, who did it for Himachal in a domestic game against Haryana in 2018. This was the smallest win margin in terms of runs in a WPL match. UP Warriorz defeated Delhi Capitals by a slender margin of one run. Deepti Sharma became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in WPL. Last year, Issy Wong became the first bowler to take three wickets in three balls of a Women's Premier League match. Deepti Sharma now has the best bowling figures by any bowler against DC in WPL. Previously in WPL 2024, Meghna Singh bowled a spell of 4/37 for Gujarat against Delhi.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App