Dindigul Dragons (DD) and Salem Spartans (SS) are set to lock horns in the 26th game of the TNPL 2023 on Sunday (July 2). The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

The Dragons, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, have already made their way through to the playoffs but are yet to cement their spot in the top two. If they lose their next games, they will be in danger of sliding out of the top two.

The Dragons will go into the game after beating Nellai Royal Kings by seven wickets in their previous match. After opting to field first, the Dragons restricted their opponents to 159 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Subodh Bhati and Mathivannan picked up two wickets apiece. The Dragons chased down the target with three deliveries to spare. Vimal Khumar and Shivam Singh laid the platform with a partnership of 117 runs for the opening wicket off 14.1 overs. Khumar scored 62 off 53 withnthe help of three fours and four sixes, while Singh raced his way to 51 off 39 with seven fours.

The Spartans, led by Abhishek Tanwar, meanwhile, are still in with a mathematical chance of sneaking into the playoffs. Not only do they have to win their next game, though, but also need other results to go in their favour.

They will go into the game after beating IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by eight runs in their previous outing.

TNPL 2023, DD vs SS Prediction: Can the Spartans beat the Dragons?

The Dragons will enter the game as firm favourites, as they are in much better form compared to their opponents. It will need a herculean effort from the Spartans to beat the Dragons.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons to win this TNPL 2023 game

