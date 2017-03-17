De Kock delights in ending Patel hoodoo

Jeetan Patel has enjoyed plenty of recent success against Quinton De Kock, but the South Africa wicketkeeper had his revenge on Friday.

Quinton De Kock was thrilled to get the better of Jeetan Patel as he led a superb South Africa fightback on day two of the second Test with New Zealand in Wellington.

After slumping to 94-6 in reply to the Black Caps' first-innings total of 268, the Proteas surprisingly claimed a healthy first-innings advantage, thanks largely to De Kock's counter-attacking 91 and 89 from Temba Bavuma.

The duo shared 160 for the seventh wicket and the Proteas were still batting, on 349-9, when stumps were drawn on Friday.

For De Kock, the innings was particularly significant given he had been dismissed cheaply by off-spinner Patel in four successive international innings.

"I knew straightaway. If I bat three overs I knew they would bring on Jeetan. I was looking forward to the battle again," said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

"I've played against so many offies in my life, I know Jeetan is a good bowler and does have me four out of four but I knew I could get on top of him if I got my head down. It happened, luckily, and it was nice to get one over him."

De Kock, who eventually fell to Jimmy Neesham, felt attack would be his best form of defence after arriving at the crease with South Africa in big trouble.

"The mindset was somehow to switch the pressure back onto them," De Kock added.

"I didn't want to get bogged down and the only way I knew was to play my natural game. I was a bit more aggressive than usual."