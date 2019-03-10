×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Kock ends hundred wait as Proteas seal series win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
158   //    10 Mar 2019, 23:28 IST
QuintonDeKock - cropped
Quinton de Kock celebrates his ton against Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock ended his near 18-month wait for an ODI century as South Africa sealed a series triumph over Sri Lanka by taking a 3-0 lead with a 71-run win on the DLS method at Kingsmead.

Opener De Kock had failed to convert his past six ODI half-centuries into a ton – including in the first two rubbers of the five-match series – and let out a shout of delight after finally reaching triple figures in a fine knock of 121 off 108 balls.

Rassie van der Dussen contributed 50 before Andile Phehlukwayo fired an unbeaten 38 off 15 deliveries to see the Proteas reach 331-5 at the end of their innings.

Sri Lanka were 75-2 after 16 overs when rain interrupted the match and they never looked like getting the 121 runs needed from the 48 balls remaining when play eventually restarted.

Reeza Hendricks was the only Proteas batsman not to make a telling contribution in Durban, a score of four taking his total for the series to just 34.

In contrast, De Kock was confident and composed from the off and he really kicked into gear in the 13th over, beginning a spell that saw him claim 39 runs off 14 balls faced by smashing Akila Dananjaya (0-56 from nine overs) over the ropes at wide long on.

The opener added another seven boundaries before Lasith Malinga returned and drew a leading edge from Faf du Plessis (36), but De Kock would not be moved and brought up his first hundred since October 2017 with a sweet shot past point.

After sending Kasun Rajitha to the boundary three times he edged a full and wide delivery behind to Niroshan Dickwella in the same over, but Van der Dussen and David Miller (41 not out) ensured there was no collapse from the strong position of 187-3 with 19 overs remaining.

Advertisement

South Africa finished with a flourish thanks to Phehlukwayo, the all-rounder contributing five fours and one maximum in a brilliant cameo, with a miscommunication in the field costing Sri Lanka the chance to remove him in the final over.

Sri Lanka lost openers Dickwella (2) and Avishka Fernando (23) inside eight overs and their hopes of reaching an unlikely adjusted total was dealt a blow when Tabraiz Shamsi snared Oshada Fernando with the first ball after the restart.

Kusal Mendis racked up four fours and a pair of maximums before being caught and bowled by Imran Tahir (2-19), leaving Sri Lanka playing solely for pride.

Topics you might be interested in:
De Kock delighted to end 'frustrating' wait for Test century
RELATED STORY
De Kock in form as Rabada reaches milestone in rout of sorry Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
In-form du Plessis makes century in emphatic Proteas win
RELATED STORY
De Kock knock helps South Africa clinch ODI series
RELATED STORY
Hendricks, De Kock and Steyn join up with Proteas squad
RELATED STORY
David Miller keeps wickets for South Africa as Quinton de Kock goes off the field
RELATED STORY
MSL T20 2018: De Kock stuns Spartans as Blitz extend MSL T20 lead
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI innings of Quinton de Kock
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODIs: Series preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test
BAN 211/10 & 63/3 (19.1 ov)
NZ 432/6
LIVE
Day 4 | Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 158 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test
BAN 211/10 & 63/3 (19.1 ov)
NZ 432/6
LIVE
Day 4 | Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 158 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
WIN 71/10 (13.0 ov)
ENG 72/2 (10.3 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WIN VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us