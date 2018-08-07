De Kock to captain Proteas for ODIs in Du Plessis' absence

South Africa's Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock will captain South Africa for the first time in the final two ODIs against Sri Lanka in Faf du Plessis' absence.

Regular skipper Du Plessis will miss the remainder of the series after injuring his right shoulder in the field on Sunday so 25-year-old De Kock is to step up to the leadership role for the games in Kandy and Colombo.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) also confirmed JP Duminy would be the captain for the tour-ending Twenty20 international.

"I have always found Quinton to have a good cricket brain, he understands the game," head coach Ottis Gibson said, via CSA's official website.

"With Faf injured, it seems like a good opportunity and chance for him to show that side of his game as a leader for the next two games.

"He is someone who understands the game, he is constantly helping the captain on the field, he shows good leadership on the field even as a normal player."

South Africa have already won the ODI series 3-0, but De Kock admitted he was still anxious about his new position.

"To be honest, I am feeling quite nervous, it is an honour to be given this responsibility of captaining the Proteas," he added.

"I want to carry on where Faf has left off and to continue with his legacy. As a captain, I will try to stay true to myself and stay true to what I believe it takes to be a good leader. I will strive to help others going forward, just to be there as a captain."