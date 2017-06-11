De Villiers intends to retain captaincy despite Champions Trophy woe

An early exit from the Champions Trophy for South Africa does not mean captain AB de Villiers will be stepping down from his position.

AB de Villiers plans to remain as South Africa's captain despite being knocked out of the Champions Trophy after an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of India on Sunday.

The Proteas had to win to advance to the last four but collapsed to 191 all out from 140-2 after De Villiers was run out for 16, one of three dismissals by the method as his side fell apart at The Oval.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan struck half-centuries as India cruised to victory with 12 overs to spare but a defiant De Villiers will not be stepping down as skipper.

"I'm a good captain. And I can take this team forward," he told reporters. "I can take us to win a World Cup, I believe.

"And I believed the same thing over here in this tournament and the last one, but that's what I believe. I love doing it.

"Not a lot of people believe me but I feel it's pretty close. I don't think it feels far away. It's very difficult to say that after a performance like this, but that's what I believe in my heart.

"I believe we're the very closest unit. There's more than enough talent, and we've just got to get it right when it matters most."

De Villiers scored only 20 runs in his three Champions Trophy innings, with the captain at a loss to explain how his side contrived to lose their last eight wickets for 51 runs.

"It's as disappointing as all the other losses in the past. It ranks right up there," the skipper added. "It's always very disappointing to me when we lose a game, and the way we lost was the most disappointing part of it.

"We were really in a good position there with the batting end early on, and through soft dismissals we lost our way and that was the part for me that hurt the most.

"I don't know how [the run outs] happened. It's a partnership out there. It's two guys that try and trust each other to pull off a run or two and sometimes it just doesn't happen that way, and you come up short. I don't know what happened there today. I wouldn't like to blame guys out there. It's just one of those things that happens I guess.

"I felt the team was pretty composed today. I don't think we lost it there with composure. A few errant judgements, a few mistakes out there cost us badly today. We desperately needed another partnership in the middle order. We needed one more partnership of 50-odd to get the ball rolling again after my run out and we couldn't do that. Run outs happen."