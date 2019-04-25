×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Villiers, Stoinis inspire in-form RCB to another win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    25 Apr 2019, 00:40 IST
AB de Villiers
RCB star AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore's impressive Indian Premier League resurgence continued with a fourth win in five matches as Virat Kohli's men defeated Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs.

RCB were deep in trouble in this year's competition as they began with six consecutive defeats, leaving little room for error in the remainder of the tournament.

But they have thrived under the circumstances and did so again at home to Kings XI, with a sensational unbeaten partnership of 121 off 66 from AB de Villiers (82 not out) and Marcus Stoinis (46no) stealing the show.

That carried RCB from 81-4 to 202-4, setting a target that Kings XI never truly looked like reaching as Umesh Yadav finished with figures of 3-36.

The visitors mustered 185-7 from their 20 overs, but the momentum they required deserted them late on.

 

FAST-STARTING RCB SOON SLOWED

RCB were sent in to bat first and initially looked set to continue their strong run in real style as Parthiv Patel and Kohli combined for 35 runs in the first three overs of the powerplay.

But Kohli (13), having already been dropped at the start of the second over, was soon snared by Mohammed Shami.

Advertisement

Parthiv kept chipping away for a time and reached an impressive 43 off just 24, yet his departure signalled the start of a tough stretch for the home side and they were reduced to 81-4.

DE VILLIERS FINISHES WITH A FLOURISH

De Villiers had let Parthiv do the heavy lifting in their partnership, but the South African responded in stunning fashion to losing three team-mates.

Some sublime big hitting included four sixes in five balls to bring up the century partnership with Stoinis, who was also in the mood for a slog, and RCB made 64 from the final three overs.

Kings XI set a good early pace to maintain some interest in the contest, though, reaching 101-1 through the first nine overs.

KINGS XI CANNOT UNDO DAMAGE

KL Rahul made 42 from 27 through partnerships with Chris Gayle (23) and Mayank Agarwal (35), but he eventually departed to Moeen Ali.

Kings XI's scoring rate did not quite reach the required standard, yet they were still in a position where a final flurry - the like of which De Villiers early delivered - might have stolen victory.

It did not materialise, though, with David Miller (24) and Nicholas Pooran (46) gone in the same over, before Yadav removed Ravichandran Ashwin (6) and Hardus Viljoen, who endured a torrid time with the ball, from consecutive deliveries.

Advertisement
De Villiers, Stoinis power RCB to 202/4 against KXIP
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis give RCB a 17-run win over Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: Was AB de Villiers’ injury a blessing in disguise for Virat Kohli's men?
RELATED STORY
WATCH: AB de Villiers hits the ball on to the roof with one hand
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 39, RCB vs CSK - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 31, MI vs RCB: Why Royal Challengers Bangalore will win the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How much the unavailability of players will affect RCB?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 39, RCB vs CSK - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, Head to Head, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The perfect playing XI for RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The overseas players who can replace the outgoing Moeen Ali and Marcus Stoinis for Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 42 | Today
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 41 | Yesterday
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us