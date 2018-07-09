Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Debutant Sharma, Poulter to play Hero Challenge at Edinburgh Castle

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
28   //    09 Jul 2018, 17:56 IST

Edinburgh, July 9 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma, the toast of Indian golf this season, will make his Hero Challenge debut at the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

The event precedes the Scottish Open this week.

The 21-year-old Sharma, who hit the European and Asian Tour headlines with two wins at the start of the season, also earned an invitation to the Masters soon after a Top-10 finish in his debut at WGC-Mexico.

Later he qualified for the US Open.

Apart from Sharma, the other five are Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter, four-time PGA Tour winner Charley Hoffman, local golfer Richie Ramsay, crowd favourite Andrew Johnston and the charismatic Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who has played Hero Challenge twice before.

The Hero Challenge will see six players play in two groups with the top two going into a knockout for semi-finals, followed by the final.

Sharma said, "I saw the event a few times on TV when it was in Europe last year and in Dubai. The Hero Challenge will be a great experience at the Edinburgh Castle."

Poulter said, "Now this is a different way to start tournament week. I loved taking part in the Hero Challenge in Dubai last year, but this location is going to make it even more exciting."

Hoffman, who is playing the Scottish Open for the first time, said, "This is the first time I am playing the Scottish Open, and it's definitely the first time I have teed it up in a Castle, so it's shaping up to be a fun week

From cult hero to legend: MS Dhoni's astonishing journey
RELATED STORY
Imam guides Pakistan to victory over test debutant Ireland
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma is the SK...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian debutant duos who had contrasting careers
RELATED STORY
Scotland stun England in Edinburgh run-fest
RELATED STORY
How Afghanistan can get better at Test cricket
RELATED STORY
India looks ready for the British challenge.
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
"Opposition teams fear to prepare a green track,...
RELATED STORY
The combination, will and aggressiveness of the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us