Cook extends final innings, England builds lead over India

LONDON (AP) — Alastair Cook ensured his final test innings — and hopes of a farewell century — will last for one more day as he batted England into a commanding position in the fifth test against India.

Playing in his 161st and final test match, Cook was unbeaten on 46 as England reached 114-2 at stumps Sunday on day three at the Oval for a 154-run lead.

"It would be fantastic if he was to get to 100," said England assistant coach Paul Farbrace. "I think he's played really well."

Cook, England's leading run-scorer who will retire from test cricket at the end the match, got 71 in England's first innings of 332.

England had earlier secured a 40-run first-innings lead by dismissing India for 292. Ravindra Jadeja prevented a far bigger lead with 86 not out after India resumed on 174-6.

With England having already secured an unassailable 3-1 series lead, Cook's farewell — announced after the fourth test — became the biggest attraction of the fifth and final match.

While there was no guard of honor from the opposition as there had been in the first innings, Cook received a rousing ovation from the home crowd as he walked out to bat for one more time.

India wasn't bothered about sentiment and gave Cook a tough start, as it took him 13 balls to score his first run.

Keaton Jennings once more highlighted the problems England will face in the post-Cook era as he let Mohammed Shami's inswinger find the top of off-stump. Jennings ends the series with 163 runs at an average of just above 18 and may only keep his place for England's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka as a result of Cook's retirement.

Moeen Ali's adjustment to his new No. 3 position continued but his patience ran out as he missed an attempted drive and was bowled by Jadeja for 20 to leave England at 62-2.

England captain Joe Root came in and added some much needed impetus to the innings, taking some pressure off the man he succeeded as skipper.

The run rate crept up during the final hour of play as the third-wicket partnership reached 52 at the close, with Root 29 not out.

Cook needs four more runs to ensure his career average remains above 45, while another 30 will take him past retired Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakarra as the fifth highest test run-scorer of all time.

"He's been pretty calm," Farbrace said of Cook, who is also expecting the birth of his third child imminently. "He just seems to cope with everything that's in front of him."

Earlier, England was frustrated by a 77-run seventh-wicket partnership between Jadeja and debutant Hanuma Vihari, both making their first appearances in the series.

The 24-year-old Vihari reached his half century from 104 balls.

However, his first test innings ended soon after on 56, when he was caught behind off Ali (2-50), leaving India 240-7 at lunch. Ishant Sharma (4) then went shortly after the interval.

Jadeja exuberantly celebrated reaching his half century, with a trademark swish of the bat, but he appeared to be running out of time to add more runs when Adil Rashid dismissed Mohammed Shami (1) to leave India 260-9.

Jasprit Bumrah was dropped at silly point off the next delivery and Jennings' snatch at the ball turned out to be costly as Jadeja went on the attack, hitting a series of boundaries, including a six back over the head of James Anderson.

"I was telling Bumrah that I'll play four balls and then look to get a single off one of the last two," Jadeja told Sky Sports. "You have to keep counting and calculate who you can let him face."

In the end, Jadeja's attempts to protect his partner cost him the chance of a first test century, as Bumrah was run out without scoring as the pair attempted to complete a poorly judged single.

"I think we need to restrict them (England), we need to get wickets in the first session," Jadeja said. "I think 250 is passable."