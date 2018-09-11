Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Defiant Rahul leaves England needing 5 wickets to beat India

Associated Press
NEWS
News
64   //    11 Sep 2018, 18:04 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Lokesh Rahul scored a defiant century to take India to 167-5 at lunch on Day 5 of the fifth test, leaving England needing five more wickets to claim victory at the Oval on Tuesday.

After becoming the first Indian opening batsman to score a half-century in the series, Rahul produced a sublime display of shot-making to bring up his first century since December 2016 and remained unbeaten on 108 from 126 balls at the interval.

India resumed on 58-3, chasing a near-impossible 463 runs to win on the final day, but Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane made a strong start, extending their fourth-wicket partnership to 118.

However, Rahane lost concentration to top edge a sweep off Moeen Ali straight to Keaton Jennings at mid-wicket for 37 from 106 balls.

Hanuma Vihari was then caught behind off Ben Stokes for a duck in the following over to move England closer to completing a 4-1 series victory, leaving Rishabh Pant (12 not out) to bat alongside Rahul in the second session.

James Anderson failed to claim the dismissal he requires to go past Glenn McGrath as the fourth highest wicket taker, and most successful fast-bowler, in test history.

