Deshpande bags six, Mumbai gain big first innings lead

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 58 // 03 Nov 2018, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Young pacer Tushar Deshpande recorded his career-best figures of 6 for 70 to help Mumbai earn a sizeable first innings lead against Railways on the third day of their Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Saturday.

Deshpande's second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket saw Mumbai dismiss Railways for 307 in their first innings thereby taking a 104-run lead.

At stumps, Mumbai were 57 for 2, consolidating their overall lead to 161 going into the final day of the opening round clash.

However credit should be given to Railways lower-order batsmen, who were instrumental in taking the team past 300-run mark and eating into Mumbai's time to register an outright win.

It will be interesting if Mumbai captain Dhawal Kulkarni opts for a sporting declaration in his bid to get full points from the match.

Starting the day at 115 for six, Arindam Ghosh (71, 197 balls) and Harsh Tyagi (39, 142 balls) added 58 runs in 28.4 overs for the seventh wicket.

However Ghosh was trapped leg-before by left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari (1/42 in 15 overs), leaving Railways reeling at 173 for 7.

However Avinash Yadav (48) and Tyagi added another 65 runs for the eighth wicket before both batsmen were dismissed in quick succession by Deshpande, who completed his five-wicket haul after the second new ball was taken.

At 241 for 9, Madhur Khatri (29) and Anureet Singh (38) added 66 runs for the final wicket to take Railways past the 300-run mark before Deshpande wrapped up the innings with his sixth wicket.

Having ensured at least three points by virtue of first innings lead, Mumbai didn't force pace in their second innings reaching 57 in 25 overs. Left-handed opener Akhil Herwadkar (24 batting, 71 balls) took his time and now has Siddhesh Lad (13 batting) for company.

Brief Scores

Mumbai 411 and 57/2 (Akhil Herwadkar 24 batting). Railways 307 (Arindam Ghosh 71, Avinash Yadav 48, Tushar Deshpande 6/70)

Maharashtra 343. Vidarbha 120 and (f/o) 287/3 (Faiz Fazal 116 batting, Wasim Jaffer 63).

Baroda 290 and 161/7 (Pinal Shah 71, Rush Kalaria 4/29). Gujarat 1st Innings 302 (Rujul Bhatt 76, Manprit Juneja 47, Samit Gohel 63).

Saurashtra 475. Chhattisgarh 315/8 (Harpreet Singh 60, Jaydev Unadkat 7/66)