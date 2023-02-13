Devika Vaidya: 5 interesting facts about UP Warriorz's ₹1.4 crore signing at WPL Auction 2023

Just like the men's IPL auction has done over the last few years, the inaugural Women's Premier League auction possibly changed a few lives on Monday (February 13).

It's been a big payday for some players who would not have expected anything close to what transpired in Mumbai.

One such player who has earned a huge paycheck is India's allrounder Devika Vaidya, who is currently in South Africa as part of India's T20 World Cup contingent. She was bought by the UP Warriorz for a whooping sum of INR 1.4 Crores.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WPL2023 #CricketTwitter Devika Vaidya is sold to UP Warriorz for a whopping ₹1.4 CR! Devika Vaidya is sold to UP Warriorz for a whopping ₹1.4 CR! 💰🇮🇳#WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/0AWgBtuh7I

Here's a look at five interesting facts about the 25-year-old who hails from Maharashtra.

#1 Her favourite cricketer is Brett Lee

As a child, Vaidya was absolutely obsessed with Australian fast bowler Brett Lee and used to imitate the legend in front of the mirror. It was at her coach's insistence that she took up leg spin.

#2 Has missed 3 World Cup campaigns

Vaidya made her debut for India back in 2014 which is a long time back, but the current ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa is her first shot at a World Cup. She was unfortunate to miss out on the 2017 Women's World Cup because of an injury.

The following year presented another opportunity but luck didn't favor her. The talented spinner arrived at the venue a few hours before India played the semi-final against England, which they eventually lost.

#3 Has a black belt in Taekwondo

Apart from excelling in the game of cricket, Vaidya also has a black belt in Taekwondo. She had to make a choice between cricket and taekwondo at one point and she chose the former.

#4 Has won a BCCI award at junior level

Devika Vaidya was awarded the M.A. Chidambaram Trophy by the BCCI in 2014-15 for being the best junior women's cricketer. She was also awarded an amount of Rs. 50000 for her performances. The handy all-rounder was quickly fast-tracked as she went on to make her debut at the age of 17.

#5 Vaidya owns a cricket club

Vaidya, along with her friend Tejal Hasabnis, started a cricket academy called Leo Cricket Club. Initially, she started it to have a facility for her own practice, but with time, it has grown into a business venture with many young girls enrolling themselves.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes