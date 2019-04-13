Dhawan and Pant's century stand steers Capitals to victory

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 19 // 13 Apr 2019, 00:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shikhar Dhawan, who starred for the Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan made a sublime 97 not out as he combined with Rishabh Pant to steer the Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

India star Dhawan brilliantly carried his bat, though he fell agonisingly short of three figures at Eden Gardens, as the Capitals chased down a target of 179 with seven balls remaining.

International team-mate Pant provided able assistance in a swashbuckling partnership before holing out to the long-on boundary in the 18th over, but the Capitals earned back-to-back wins to move into fourth position in the Indian Premier League standings.

Earlier, Shubman Gill made 65 off 39 and the electric Andre Russell 45 off 21, but the Knight Riders will be disappointed by a total of 178-7 when at one stage it looked as though a score closer to 200 was achievable.



RUSSELL DISMISSAL HALTS KNIGHT RIDERS' MOMENTUM

On a track suited to high scoring, the Knight Riders were ticking along nicely.

Gill made a fluent half-century with seven fours and two sixes after England's Ashes hopeful Joe Denly, playing in the IPL rather than in the County Championship for Kent, was bowled first ball on debut by Ishant Sharma.

Gill was unfortunate that a clean-looking strike off Keemo Paul went straight to the hands of Axar Patel, who took a sharp catch at short fine leg.

Advertisement

The big-hitting Russell was typically aggressive in his approach, with four sixes and three fours smashed in 21 deliveries. However, he slashed a Chris Morris full toss straight to third man in the penultimate over.



DHAWAN, PANT SHOW CAPITALS ARE UP FOR THE CHASE

The Capitals have seen a couple of disappointing chases slip through their fingers, but it was a textbook effort on this occasion.

Dhawan may have missed out on a maiden IPL century but it was an assured 63-ball knock from the left-hander that included 11 fours and a pair of sixes.

Pant will hope for a spot in India’s squad for the Cricket World Cup later this year and this knock will only have enhanced his chances.

His 46 runs came off 31 balls as he proved the able foil for Dhawan in a 105-run partnership that was crucial to the Capitals' success.