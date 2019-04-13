×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhawan and Pant's century stand steers Capitals to victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    13 Apr 2019, 00:26 IST
dhawan - Cropped
Shikhar Dhawan, who starred for the Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan made a sublime 97 not out as he combined with Rishabh Pant to steer the Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

India star Dhawan brilliantly carried his bat, though he fell agonisingly short of three figures at Eden Gardens, as the Capitals chased down a target of 179 with seven balls remaining.

International team-mate Pant provided able assistance in a swashbuckling partnership before holing out to the long-on boundary in the 18th over, but the Capitals earned back-to-back wins to move into fourth position in the Indian Premier League standings.

Earlier, Shubman Gill made 65 off 39 and the electric Andre Russell 45 off 21, but the Knight Riders will be disappointed by a total of 178-7 when at one stage it looked as though a score closer to 200 was achievable.


RUSSELL DISMISSAL HALTS KNIGHT RIDERS' MOMENTUM

On a track suited to high scoring, the Knight Riders were ticking along nicely.

Gill made a fluent half-century with seven fours and two sixes after England's Ashes hopeful Joe Denly, playing in the IPL rather than in the County Championship for Kent, was bowled first ball on debut by Ishant Sharma.

Gill was unfortunate that a clean-looking strike off Keemo Paul went straight to the hands of Axar Patel, who took a sharp catch at short fine leg.

Advertisement

The big-hitting Russell was typically aggressive in his approach, with four sixes and three fours smashed in 21 deliveries. However, he slashed a Chris Morris full toss straight to third man in the penultimate over.


DHAWAN, PANT SHOW CAPITALS ARE UP FOR THE CHASE

The Capitals have seen a couple of disappointing chases slip through their fingers, but it was a textbook effort on this occasion.

Dhawan may have missed out on a maiden IPL century but it was an assured 63-ball knock from the left-hander that included 11 fours and a pair of sixes.

Pant will hope for a spot in India’s squad for the Cricket World Cup later this year and this knock will only have enhanced his chances.

His 46 runs came off 31 balls as he proved the able foil for Dhawan in a 105-run partnership that was crucial to the Capitals' success.

Omnisport
NEWS
IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Ingram's six denies Dhawan his maiden century in DC's win against KKR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC: Player of the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing where Delhi Capitals are going wrong
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals and the Great Collapse
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' probable XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 10 players Delhi Capitals should not have released over the years
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who started with Delhi Capitals but won IPL title with other franchises
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets to register their 3rd win 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs DC - 3 reasons why Delhi Capitals are favorites to win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 26 | Today
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us