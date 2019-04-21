×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dhawan's fearless cricket helping us: Shreyas Iyer

IANS
NEWS
News
44   //    21 Apr 2019, 10:42 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan during the 37th match of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi, on April 20, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) After securing a much-needed win against Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on Shikhar Dhawan, saying that the "fearless cricket" played by the senior batsman is helping the team in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan (56) and Iyer (58*) led from the front as Delhi turned around their poor home record with a convincing five-wicket win over Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

After restricting the R Ashwin-led side to 163 despite heroics from the big-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle (69 off just 37 balls), the hosts chased down the target with two balls to spare.

"Dhawan got us off to a good start and that made it easier for the batsmen to follow… We want our top-order batsmen to play fearless cricket and that's what happened. Dhawan is playing fearless cricket right throughout the season and that's helping us," said Iyer.

Iyer said that it was satisfying to see his team cross the line. "I am really satisfied on winning this one after losing three home games. The way we played, it was really good to see."

Talking about his innings, the DC skipper, who was also adjudged the player of the match, said: "Either of the top four batsmen has to stay there till the end and take the team through. I took the responsibility today and I hope to continue that in the matches to come."

Dhawan, on his part, admitted the team needs to get better while finishing the games.

"We have become better in finishing the game, but we have to get better," he said.

"It was very important for us to win this game. We are playing good cricket and want to qualify for the knockouts," he added.

Advertisement

The left-handed batsman, who has so far scored 347 runs in the 10 games in the tournament, believes it was important for the team to cash in on the first six overs while chasing a tricky 164 on a slow Kotla pitch.

"I knew that we had to cash in the first six overs because it gets harder and slower after that," he said. "I have been preparing well for it and executing it on a match day. I just focus on my process and I feel that as an experienced player, I communicate more to ensure that we don't lose wickets in crucial situations," he added.

Delhi are currently at the third spot with 12 points from 10 games and will next face Rajasthan Royals on Monday in Jaipur.

Advertisement
MI outplayed us in all departments: Shreyas Iyer
RELATED STORY
I am speechless, Punjab outplayed us: Shreyas Iyer
RELATED STORY
Shreyas Iyer smashes the highest T20 score by an Indian batsman
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs DC | IPL | Match Review | RCB lost again | Shreyas Iyer
RELATED STORY
KXIP v DC Preview: “The boys are really charged up after that Super Over win,” says Delhi Capitals’ captain Shreyas Iyer
RELATED STORY
Shreyas Iyer happy with his job as Delhi skipper
RELATED STORY
Exclusive| 'Want to perform better than the last season,' says Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer
RELATED STORY
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: 3 Indian records broken by Shreyas Iyer in one T20 innings
RELATED STORY
Boost ropes in Pant, Iyer as brand ambassadors
RELATED STORY
We believe the IPL title is never too far: Iyer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 38 | Today, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Today, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 37 | Yesterday
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 36 | Yesterday
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us