×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Dhoni attends company board meeting, enthrals executives

PTI
NEWS
News
84   //    09 Nov 2018, 22:06 IST

Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI) The presence of top stumper and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enthralled executives of India Cements Ltd here Friday with the swasbuckling cricketer taking part in the company's board meeting here.

Dhoni took part in the board meeting and evinced keen interest on the company's outlook and expansion plans for the financial year 2018-19.

The meeting was to review the financial performance for the quarter and half year period ending September 30, 2018.

According to company officials, this is the first time Dhoni was taking part in the board meeting.

Dhoni, captain of the city-based cement maker's IPL-franchise Chennai Super Kings, holds the post of Vice-President Marketing, in India Cements Ltd.

"He is our greatest asset. He has already visited India Cements facilities--one in Banswara, Rajasthan and at Sankar Nagar (Tamil Nadu)," company Vice-Chairman and managing director, N Srinivasan said.

On his visit to the manufacturing facilities, Dhoni, clad in the company's uniform, termed his visits to the manufacturing facilites "exciting."

He said the visits helped him understand the process of cement manufacturing.

Asked about his cricketing journey in CSK which won the title for the third time in May this year, he said, "I never knew, I will be part of CSK."

On major challenges when the venue of a match gets shifted at the last minute, Dhoni said, "it will be the surface (which will the most challenging part)."

The IPL matches scheduled to be held in Chennai this year were shifted to another venue following protests by some Tamil outfits over the delay in formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

To another query whether he would take part in the investor's conference, he shot back "I will not. Those investors who had put in money will take part."

About his passion for motorcycles, Dhoni said, he had 70 motorcycles and a Kawasaki Ninja was one of his favourites.

Dhoni said since his house was 7-8 km from the stadium (in Ranchi) he would prefer to use a motorcycle to reach the venue considering the traffic.

Asked how he avoided media glare, he said "I used to helmet

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top 3 final over finishes by MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Welcoming a life without MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
5 decisions taken by MS Dhoni which defined the roadmap...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when MS Dhoni failed to finish off chases in...
RELATED STORY
When fans meet their cricketing heroes
RELATED STORY
Top 10 ODI teams and the highest individual score by...
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup innings by Indians that created a buzz in the...
RELATED STORY
Wicket-keepers  who played for India between the Nayan...
RELATED STORY
Paying tribute to cricket's 4 most lovable super-fans
RELATED STORY
5 things from India's 2011 World Cup triumph that Virat...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI
NZ 209/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 163/2 (30.5 ov)
LIVE
Pakistan need 47 runs to win from 19.1 overs
NZ VS PAK live score
2nd ODI | Today
AUS 231/10 (48.3 ov)
RSA 224/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia win by 7 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov
ENG 342/10 & 322/6
SL 203/10 & 250/10
England win by 211 runs
ENG VS SL live score
Match 1
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 93/3 (12.3 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand Women need 102 runs to win from 7.3 overs
IND-W VS NZW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us