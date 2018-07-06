Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dhoni guides India to 148/5 against England

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
12   //    06 Jul 2018, 23:57 IST

Cardiff, July 6 (PTI) The seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni clobbered 22 runs in the final over and lifted India from a precarious 22 for three to 148 for five in testing conditions in the second T20 International against England here today.

Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with 47 against a much-improved England bowling, but it was Dhoni's effort that gave India's total a semblance respectability.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 32 off 24 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Sent into bat after the coin landed in favour of Eoin Morgan, India were off to an inauspicious start, losing the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and last game's centurion KL Rahul, with just 22 runs on the board.

The visitors often struggled to cope with the bounce the Sophia Gardens surface offered to the English bowlers.

However, Kohli stood firm amid the ruins and found an able ally in Suresh Raina (27), with whom the captain added 57 runs for the fourth wicket.

Coming into the game on the back of a convincing eight-wicket victory in the opening game of the three-match series, visiting India were in for a few shocks early on as Jake Ball, playing in place of Moeen Ali, seemed to justify the selection by having Sharma caught behind in the second over.

Dhawan was run out because of poor running between the wickets, while the in-form Rahul was bowled by Plunkett to leave India reeling in the fifth over.

Having made 27 off 20 balls with the help of two boundaries and a six, Raina was stumped by Buttler off Adil Rashid, the spinner making amends after being hit for a six and four by Kohli in his previous over.

Three short of his half century, Kohli fell to a good catch by Joe Root off the bowling of David Willey, as England celebrated the huge wicket.

Kohli struck two sixes and a four in his 38-ball knock, before former captain Dhoni took over.

For England, Willey, Ball, Liam Plunkett and Rashid picked up a wicket each

All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: MS Dhoni set to play his 500th...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run-getters for India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: India's predicted XI against England in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st T20I, Stats: Kohli, Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
How India might feature against England
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd IT20 | Today
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
Match 6 | Today
ZIM 151/9 (20.0 ov)
AUS 154/5 (19.5 ov)
Australia win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS AUS live score
| Today
MSX 179/6 (20.0 ov)
ESX 181/7 (19.5 ov)
Essex Eagles win by 3 wickets
MSX VS ESX live score
| Today
DBY 161/4 (20.0 ov)
LAN 164/1 (14.3 ov)
Lancashire Lightning win by 9 wickets
DBY VS LAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us