Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dicey England batting gives India chance to win Test series: Ian Chappell

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 10 Jun 2018, 11:08 IST
144

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels that India have the best opportunity to win the five Test series against England, exposing the multiple chinks in the home team's armoury.

"There's a rare opportunity beckoning for India - the chance to beat both England and Australia in away Test series. England are in a state of flux after a devastating loss at Lord's and then a less-than-convincing win over the predictably inconsistent Pakistan at Headingley," Chappell wrote in his column for the ESPN Cricinfo.

Chappell listed a number of weaknesses in the England line-up from Alastair Cook's performance suffering due to not having a stable opening partner to predictability in their pace attack which comprise only right-arm pacers. Not to forget spinner off-spinner Dom Bess' inexperience.

"England's top-order collapses are now a regular occurrence, which is not surprising when both opening positions are under a cloud. If it weren't for the fact that Alastair Cook's numerous partners have been under intense scrutiny, Cook himself would be in jeopardy," Chappell wrote.

"Two classic Cook double-centuries can't mask the fact that in his last 29 Test innings - a period of 12 months - he has had 19 scores under 20, including ten single-figure dismissals. If an opener isn't making centuries regularly then he has to ensure the opposition doesn't get at the middle order while the ball is still new. Too often Cook is doing neither," the legendary Aussie captain observed.

Talking about spinners, Chappell wrote: "Smith's (Chairman of selectors Ed Smith) other notable choice in his selection debut was off-spinner Dom Bess, an energetic and effervescent cricketer.

"His batting and desire to be involved in the contest are laudable but the early signs are that his offspin won't threaten an Indian team bred on facing this type of bowler regularly. In one over at Headingley, Bess delivered more full tosses than R Ashwin offers up in a year, a prospect that players like Virat Kohli and M Vijay should be relishing."

Lack of variation in pace attack and the Test series starting in August will also have an impact on England's performance despite having a quality seamer like Jimmy Anderson in their ranks.

"Apart from the openers' batting, England's other major problem on the tour of Australia and New Zealand was that the pace attack comprised all right-arm bowlers of similar speed.

"Their inability to unearth a genuine pace bowler is a greater problem when they are overseas, but if the late UK summer is hot and dry, they will also need someone who can shake things up on home pitches in an attempt to dramatically change the course of a game," Chappell opined.

"There is no doubt that the swing bowling of Jimmy Anderson will present the Indian line-up with a serious challenge, and if there's movement off the seam, Stuart Broad will also be a handful. Nevertheless India have the stronger batting line-up of the two teams and their variety in attack could help negate England's middle-order strength if the openers continue to fail

3 key factors for India to achieve success in the Test...
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways for Team India from the recently concluded...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 5 things England must do to put an...
RELATED STORY
Most prolific batting pairs for England across all 3 formats
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan, 2018: Things Pakistan Must Do to Win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
5 issues that India need to sort out to defeat England
RELATED STORY
4 instances of brothers scoring centuries in the same...
RELATED STORY
The combination, will and aggressiveness of the Indian...
RELATED STORY
4 great captains who never won a Test series in India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 02:00 PM
WIN 414/8 & 223/7
SL 185/10 & 176/3 (53.4 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: Sri Lanka need 277 runs to win
WIN VS SL live score
Only ODI
SCO 56/0 (8.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
SCO VS ENG live score
| Yesterday
AUS 283/6 (50.0 ov)
MSX 182/10 (41.0 ov)
Australia win by 101 runs
AUS VS MSX live score
GLA 220/10
WAR 61/2 (25.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Warwickshire trail Glamorgan by 159 runs with 8 wickets remaining
GLA VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us