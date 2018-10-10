×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Disheartened Rehman retires from international cricket

PTI
NEWS
News
38   //    10 Oct 2018, 17:31 IST

Lahore, Oct 10 (AFP) Former Pakistan left-arm spinner Abdur Rehman, who along with teammate Saeed Ajmal famously stunned England during a 3-0 defeat in 2012, announced his retirement from international cricket Wednesday.

The 38-year-old took 19 wickets and Ajmal finished with 24 when Pakistan whitewashed the then-world number one Test team in United Arab Emirates six years ago in one of the finest performances of his career.

However Rehman said he was disheartened as of late after being ignored by national selectors.

"I am announcing retirement from international cricket with a heavy heart," Rehman told media in Lahore. "It was a tough decision but I have decided to call it a day."

A wily spinner Rehman finished his 22 Test career just one short of a deserved hundred wicket mark, while he took 30 in 31 one-days and eight wickets in 11 Twenty20 internationals.

His last Test was in Sri Lanka in 2014 before the selectors began picking younger players in his place to form a new team.

Rehman said dismantling the English batsmen in 2012 was his most memorable moment as a professional.

"The partnership with Saeed was really great and I can't ever forget that England series when we clean swept them," said Rehman.

"I played in World Cups, in T20s so am very grateful I managed all that," said Rehman, who will continue playing first-class cricket in Pakistan.

"I'm sad I couldn't get that 100th wicket, that would've really been something, but I'm still grateful for 99 wickets in 22 Tests. Very few left-arm spinners have that," he added.

Rehman's reputation was also briefly hit by a 12-week ban after failing a drugs test during a stint with Somerset just a few months after his brilliant bowling against England in 2012

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Pakistan spinner Abdur Rehman retires from international...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why MS Dhoni should retire from international...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Moments from the 2018 Asia Cup 
RELATED STORY
Who said What: Mohammed Kaif retires from international...
RELATED STORY
5 forgotten records in international cricket 
RELATED STORY
The Rise of Afghanistan Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Things that have changed drastically in international...
RELATED STORY
Nimrat Kaur quashes link-up rumours with Ravi Shastri,...
RELATED STORY
From refugee camps to global attention : The rise of...
RELATED STORY
5 Great moments from India vs West Indies cricket rivalry
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us