Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Domestic Cricket: Bihar CA suspends Aditya Verma's son for two years

PTI
NEWS
News
111   //    05 Sep 2018, 14:46 IST

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has handed a two-year suspension to original IPL petitioner Aditya Verma's son Lakhan Raja for alleged participation in an unsanctioned tournament as well as a corporate tournament, without prior approval.

Lakhan had sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play for another state but the BCCI has also decided against issuing it to the player.

Verma alleged that Bihar CA secretary Rabi Shankar Prasad has made his son a "scapegoat" due to their bitter rivalry.

Verma is the secretary of the unrecognised Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) while BCCI has recognised the Bihar CA as the parent body of state cricket.

"My son played in Hyderabad Cricket League for India Cements and suddenly he was handed a suspension letter that he did not seek prior approval of Bihar CA. He was not even show caused and straightaway suspended, which is in violation of principles of natural justice. I have already filed a case against unlawful suspension," Verma told PTI today.

When Lakhan wrote to BCCI seeking NOC to play for another state, GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim told him that the board won't provide him with requisite approval unless he gets green light from his home state (All the documents are in possession of PTI).

The Bihar CA president Gopal Bohra in his letter cited the reason for Lakhan's suspension.

"Firstly you played/participated in a cricket tournament which was not affiliated/registered either by your home state cricket association, i.e. Bihar Cricket Association or the BCCI, which shows your purposeful negligence regarding the rules governing the conduct of tournaments and registration.

"Secondly, and much to our astonishment, you again violated the rules by playing in a domestic league tournament of another state association in the same session, i.e. Hyderabad Cricket Association's A1 Division League representing team India Cements , without getting a prior permission /information from us," Bohra wrote.

Bohra also reminded him that he has signed self declaration form of the state association, barring him from playing unsanctioned tournaments.

"So as per guidelines and rules of the BCCI regarding the registration of a player, the COM of Bihar Cricket Association in its meeting dated 23/08/2018, has clearly made a decision that Mr. Lakhan Raja is suspended for upcoming two domestic seasons, i.e. 2018-19 and 2019-20, and thereby no NOC shall be issued to him," Bohra added

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
7 Father-Son pairs to have played international cricket
RELATED STORY
Aditya Verma writes letter to BCCI, questions appointment...
RELATED STORY
Domestic giants who deserve a place in the Indian cricket...
RELATED STORY
No Kohli for Asia Cup, Bangladesh star banned and more -...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who have held important government positions
RELATED STORY
5 International Cricketers who have played for two countries
RELATED STORY
Remembering Graham Gooch's debut game forty-three years...
RELATED STORY
Here is how the Cricket World Cup Trophy got into shape
RELATED STORY
VVS Laxman picks India's best XI of last 25 years
RELATED STORY
India's predicted Test XI after 3 years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 27 | Today
TTR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
GAW 103/10 (17.4 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 67 runs
TTR VS GAW live score
Final | Today, 01:30 AM
United Arab Emirates 16/0 (3.5 ov)
Hong Kong
Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bowl.
UAE VS HK live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 09:30 AM
HAM 191/10 & 176/10
WOR 120/10 & 120/8 (30.3 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire need 128 runs to win
HAM VS WOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us