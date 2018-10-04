Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dropped Vijay unimpressed with India selectors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30   //    04 Oct 2018, 16:02 IST
Vijaycropped
James Anderson celebrates dismissing Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay has criticised the India selectors for not explaining why he was dropped from the Test side during the tour of England.

Opening batsman Vijay made just 26 runs in four innings in the opening two Tests and was left out of the XI after bagging a pair at Lord's.

He played no further part in a 4-1 series defeat - instead turning out at the end of the English domestic season for Essex - and was omitted from the squad to face West Indies on home soil.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said he feels there are a "different set of rules for different players" and questioned the decision to overlook Karun Nair and Rohit Sharma.

Nair stated that he had "no conversations" with team management after he missed out on facing West Indies and Vijay is also unimpressed with the way he has been treated.

"Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test," Vijay told the Mumbai Mirror.

"None of them have spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that’s it.

"I tend to agree with what Harbhajan Singh has said about parameters of selection.

"I think it is important that a player is told about the reasons for keeping him out so that he knows where exactly he stands in the team managements' and selectors' scheme of things.

"As a player it is very important that you are going to get more than just one or two games, so that you can plan better. Stability keeps doubts away. Ultimately, one has to perform and contribute to the team's cause."

Despite the disappointment of losing his place at the top of the order, Vijay is determined to force his way back into the squad for the tour of Australia later in the year.

"I will be preparing for the Australia series too in my own manner," he said.

"I know the conditions there well, having scored close to 500 runs during the 2014-15 series. I wish to be ready if the chance comes.

"Ultimately it's the runs that matter when you are trying to make a comeback."

Vijay may have to bide his time if he is get a recall in the longest format, however, as 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on his Test debut on day one of the series against West Indies.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 debatable decisions taken by Indian selectors in recent...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who can be a long-term replacement of Murali...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Surprises that can happen in...
RELATED STORY
Three players who could be dropped like Vijay if they...
RELATED STORY
Gavaskar lashes out at selectors for resting these two...
RELATED STORY
Australian batsman hit on his head while fielding,...
RELATED STORY
Why Ajinkya Rahane should be dropped from the Test squad
RELATED STORY
Vijay dropped from Test squad as India call up Shaw, Vihari
RELATED STORY
Who should debut at Rajkot? Mayank or Prithvi?
RELATED STORY
5 players who were unlucky to miss out on India's squad...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us