Dropped Vijay unimpressed with India selectors

James Anderson celebrates dismissing Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay has criticised the India selectors for not explaining why he was dropped from the Test side during the tour of England.

Opening batsman Vijay made just 26 runs in four innings in the opening two Tests and was left out of the XI after bagging a pair at Lord's.

He played no further part in a 4-1 series defeat - instead turning out at the end of the English domestic season for Essex - and was omitted from the squad to face West Indies on home soil.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said he feels there are a "different set of rules for different players" and questioned the decision to overlook Karun Nair and Rohit Sharma.

Nair stated that he had "no conversations" with team management after he missed out on facing West Indies and Vijay is also unimpressed with the way he has been treated.

"Neither the chief selector nor any other person spoke to me in England after I was dropped from the third Test," Vijay told the Mumbai Mirror.

"None of them have spoken to me since. I did have a conversation with the members of the team management in England and that’s it.

"I tend to agree with what Harbhajan Singh has said about parameters of selection.

"I think it is important that a player is told about the reasons for keeping him out so that he knows where exactly he stands in the team managements' and selectors' scheme of things.

"As a player it is very important that you are going to get more than just one or two games, so that you can plan better. Stability keeps doubts away. Ultimately, one has to perform and contribute to the team's cause."

Prithvi Shaw falls for 134 on the stroke of tea after chipping one straight back to Bishoo, but what a maiden innings! India go into the second break in a strong position on 232/3 after Shaw and Pujara's 206 run partnership.#INDvWI LIVE - https://t.co/bOSqMElBuo pic.twitter.com/Oaa5OFY1re — ICC (@ICC) October 4, 2018

Despite the disappointment of losing his place at the top of the order, Vijay is determined to force his way back into the squad for the tour of Australia later in the year.

"I will be preparing for the Australia series too in my own manner," he said.

"I know the conditions there well, having scored close to 500 runs during the 2014-15 series. I wish to be ready if the chance comes.

"Ultimately it's the runs that matter when you are trying to make a comeback."

Vijay may have to bide his time if he is get a recall in the longest format, however, as 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on his Test debut on day one of the series against West Indies.