DSK vs RSXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Club T10, Match 2

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. The Royal Striker XI has various in-form and experienced players.

The DK Super Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Royal Striker XI is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DSK vs RSXI Match Details

The second match of the Ganga Cricket Club T10 will be played on February 23 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh. The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DSK vs RSXI, Match 2

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch.

DSK vs RSXI Form Guide

DSK - Will be playing their first match

RSXI - Will be playing their first match

DSK vs RSXI Probable Playing XI

DSK Playing XI

No injury updates

R Yadav (wk), S Kushwaha, G Tomar, D Khan, A Thakur, A Gupta, K Rajput, S Agarwal, A Namdev, A Shukla, F Khan

RSXI Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kashyap (wk), N Sharma, S Singh, A Kumar, A Maurya, H Karanwal, N Kumar, Pankaj, P Negi, Rajesh, A Singh

DSK vs RSXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Yadav

R Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Kushwaha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Tomar

S Singh and G Tomar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Kumar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

H Karanwal

A Gupta and H Karanwal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Rajput is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Negi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Negi and A Namdev. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Rajesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DSK vs RSXI match captain and vice-captain choices

G Tomar

G Tomar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Kumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Kumar as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DSK vs RSXI, Match 2

P Negi

A Kumar

G Tomar

A Gupta

S Singh

DK Super Kings vs Royal Striker XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DK Super Kings vs Royal Striker XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Yadav, S Kushwaha

Batters: G Tomar, A Gupta, S Singh

All-rounders: A Gupta, H Karanwal, K Rajput

Bowlers: A Namdev, P Negi, Rajesh

DK Super Kings vs Royal Striker XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Yadav

Batters: G Tomar, A Gupta, S Singh, D Khan

All-rounders: A Gupta, H Karanwal, K Rajput, N Kumar

Bowlers: A Namdev, P Negi

