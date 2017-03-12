Du Plessis cites ICC inconsistency after Smith-Kohli DRS saga

The ICC attempted to consign the India-Australia DRS saga to history this week, but Faf du Plessis has now had his say ? and he's not happy.

Faf du Plessis claims the ICC has shown inconsistency in its disciplinary procedures after the decision to take no action against Virat Kohli and Steve Smith following the spat over Australia's use of the Decision Review System (DRS).

The South Africa captain expressed his surprise at the call, which sought to put an end to a row that erupted after Smith was given out lbw on the field and, having consulted with batting partner Peter Handscomb, looked up to the dressing room in an apparent attempt to ascertain whether a review would be worthwhile.

Umpire Nigel Llong intervened and Kohli was furious in his reaction, as Smith was sent on his way from the crease.

An unsavoury war of words followed and although on Wednesday the governing body moved to draw a line under the matter, Du Plessis – who in November landed an ICC charge and was fined 100 per cent of his match fee for shining the ball with the aid of an artificial substance – has now stoked the flames once more.

"I was [surprised that no one was charged] purely from the reason of what I went through for something I feel was a lot smaller and a lot less... whatever you want to call it," he said after the final day of the first Test with New Zealand was washed out in Dunedin.

"It [the reaction from the ICC] was different. I am surprised by the way it happened. Maybe it's just because I speak from a personal point of view and I felt that I was treated very harsh, but when you see something like that you hope that it would be exactly the same."