Du Plessis delivers warning to England debutant Westley

Faf du Plessis has warned England debutant Tom Westley he will face a different South Africa than the one he scored a century against.

by Omnisport News 27 Jul 2017, 01:02 IST

Tom Westley in action for the England Lions against South Africa

Tom Westley may have scored a century on his previous outing against South Africa but Faf du Plessis has warned him it will be a different experience when the England batsman makes his Test debut.

Westley has been drafted into the England squad after Gary Ballance suffered a broken finger in the second match of the series, ruling him out of the remaining two Tests.

He will come up against the Proteas for a second time at The Oval on Thursday having scored an unbeaten 106 when the England Lions drew with the tourists in Worcester last month.

But if the 28-year-old was confident of producing a repeat innings on his Test bow, Du Plessis has promised it will not be so easy.

"Well done to him for getting a 100 previously but I can promise you the intensity of a warm-up game versus a Test match is totally different," Du Plessis said on Wednesday.

"He will be playing against a different attack."

Some pitch inspections at The Oval #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/re8341rFbv — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 26, 2017

In that attack will be Kagiso Rabada after he missed out on the 340-run win at Trent Bridge that levelled the series through suspension.

And Du Plessis says the seamer is raring to go after being punished for swearing at Ben Stokes at Lord's.

"I'm excited to see what KG is going to bring to this game," said Du Plessis.

"With the time off, as a player it makes you a little bit hungry again, and the fact that we have done well in the previous game will add to his motivation.

"If the weather is like this, it will be a bit bowler friendly so I assume he will be raring to get that ball in his hand."