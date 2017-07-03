Du Plessis out of Lord's Test

Dean Elgar will lead South Africa in the opening Test against England at Lord's after confirmation Faf du Plessis is to miss out.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 15:12 IST

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that Faf du Plessis will not return in time for the opening Test against England on Thursday, with Dean Elgar set to captain the Proteas at Lord's.

CSA tweeted on Friday to declare that Du Plessis was a doubt for the start of the four-match series as he waited for his wife and their newborn baby to settle in at home.

And on Monday, the Proteas announced that due to "the difficult nature" of the birth, Du Plessis would not be back in the UK until later this week and therefore would not feature in the first Test.

The news means Elgar will go up against a fellow rookie captain in Joe Root.

"Faf's wife gave birth to their first child last week but the difficult nature of the delivery has delayed his return to the UK," said South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.

"The mother and baby have settled at home but he will be unable to make it back in time to take part in the first Test match. He will link up with the squad in the UK later this week."