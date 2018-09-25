Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Duminy to captain Proteas as Elgar replaces injured Amla

25 Sep 2018
ElgarAmlacropped
South Africa batsman Hashim Amla (left) and Dean Elgar

Dean Elgar has replaced the injured Hashim Amla, while JP Duminy will take over as captain for South Africa's three-match one-day international series against Zimbabwe.

Amla is struggling with a finger injury, so Elgar - fresh from playing his part in Surrey's County Championship triumph - is set to make his ODI comeback following a three-year absence.

Duminy will skipper the Proteas, as Faf du Plessis remains sidelined with a shoulder problem for a series which gets under way in Kimberley on Sunday.

South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: "Hashim sustained a tear to the tendon in his left fifth digit while fielding during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League.

"The injury will need up to three weeks to heal making him unavailable for the series against Zimbabwe.

"The CSA [Cricket South Africa] medical committee has also withdrawn Faf from the ODI series. He has not made a satisfactory recovery from his shoulder injury and has been given more time to make a complete recovery.

"We are hopeful he will be fit enough to return to lead the T20 side for the three-match series against Zimbabwe."

Spinner Keshav Maharaj has been released from the squad to play for the Dolphins against the Titans in a four-day encounter at SuperSport Park.

