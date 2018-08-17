Durham sign Bancroft for 2019

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 95 // 17 Aug 2018, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Australia opener Cameron Bancroft

Banned Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft has agreed to join Durham for the 2019 season.

Bancroft is still serving a nine-month suspension for his involvement in Australia's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year, although he has been available for various tournaments - including the Northern Territory Strike League last month.

The 25-year-old, previously of Gloucestershire, did not join up with Somerset this year as planned, but Durham announced his signing on Friday and confirmed he will be available to play in all formats in 2019.

"I am excited to join Durham for the 2019 county season," Bancroft said. "Having played at Emirates Riverside in 2017, I know what a great place it is to play cricket.

"With the Ashes and ODI World Cup both being played in the UK in 2019 it will be a huge summer of cricket. I am grateful for the opportunity and I can't wait to get over and make an impact with Durham."

David Warner, banned for a year alongside Australia captain Steve Smith following the ball-tampering saga, impressed for St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League on Thursday, with an unbeaten 72 from 55 balls in a five-wicket defeat to Trinbago Knight Riders.