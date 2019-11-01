EbixCash joins Delhi Capitals as Principal Sponsor

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 01 Nov 2019, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, October 31, 2019: Delhi Capitals, today announced the joining of EbixCash, India’s largest financial exchange disruptor, as one of its principal sponsors for the upcoming season of the VIVO Indian Premier League. The financial and insurance service player will be associated with Delhi Capitals for two seasons of the VIVO IPL (2020 and 2021), during which EbixCash will be seen on the back of the playing jersey.

EbixCash is a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) that today transacts $18 Billion in Gross merchandise value (GMV) on its platforms, besides being an end-to-end services market leader in the financial exchange industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Delhi Capitals over the next couple of seasons of the VIVO IPL,” Robin Raina, Chairman, President and CEO, EbixCash, said on the association. “Delhi Capitals is easily the most exciting team of the league at the moment. With its array of Indian talent and international superstars, Delhi Capitals is the team to watch out for in subsequent editions of the IPL. We’re excited to partner with a team and a brand hailing from Delhi, India’s national capital, and one that brings with it, tremendous potential and promise.”

“On behalf of Delhi Capitals, I’m delighted to welcome on board EbixCash as one of the Principal Sponsors of our team,” said CEO Dhiraj Malhotra. “After the third-place finish in the 2019 edition, our team will be eyeing no less than the title in the upcoming edition, and we’re excited to have EbixCash as a part of our journey towards that goal. I am confident this will be a mutually successful partnership for both brands.”