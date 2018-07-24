ECB mulling 12 players-a-side team for The 100

The English Cricket Board has come up with yet another suggestion to make the idea of The 100 appeal to the general public, and this time the sound of it is even more frivolous than their previous recommendations. Reports have emerged that they are pondering as to altering the composition of the sides, and 12 is the number they have come up with in a bid to make the new format interesting to their new targeted audience.

However, the generic rule of eleven players on the field will be retained as the twelfth man in the side will have more of a specialists' role who can be a substitute for a batsman or a bowler at any stage of the course of the match. This is a reflection of the Super-Sub rule that the ICC came up with in the mid-2000s to make ODIs more engaging.

The ECB is also reportedly set to divide the 100 balls of the match into 20 overs of five ball each, after receiving negative feedback from the players regarding the one 10 ball over that was to be staged at the end of 15 six ball overs. They will take this suggestion, along with the one regarding the substitute, to the MCC for their approval.

If the idea does go ahead, it will create similar problems as to the ones it did back in the 2006 Champions Trophy, after being introduced in 2005. The captains at the event conveyed to the then ICC CEO Malcolm Speed that the rule of the more involved substitute skewed the results of a lot of matches in the favour of the side batting second.

However, the game has changed a lot since then and the all-rounders in limited overs cricket are more dynamic in nature and capable of providing their services at any given stage of the match with the utmost convenience and comfort of utility in the dying stages of the match.

If the plan goes accordingly, the likes of Andre Russell and Ben Stokes can be strategically used in the position and will make for an intriguing change in the ongoing paradigm of the game.