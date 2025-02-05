ECI Malta 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ECI Malta hosted by the European Cricket International (ECI) is scheduled to start on February 6 and conclude on February 7. A total of seven matches will be played, including the final.

The matches will be played in a double round-robin format which each team locking horns twice against the opponents. All matches shall be played at the Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta stadium.

On Day 1, a total of four matches shall be played, while on Day 2, three matches including the finals shall be played, the top two teams qualify for the finals. A total of three teams are participating in the tournament, with Hungary, Malta, and Austria.

Trending

Meanwhile, all the three teams are coming from the concluded T20I series, with Hungary finishing as the table toppers for the tournament. This T10 series shall build the spirit for the teams as they are to take part in the upcoming ECS Malta Tournament being held after the conclusion of this series.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

ECI Malta 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 6

Match 1 - Malta vs Austria, 1:45 PM

Match 2 - Malta vs Hungary, 3:45 PM

Match 3 - Hungary vs Austria, 5:45 PM

Match 4 - Malta vs Austria, 7:45 PM

Friday, February 7

Match 5 - Hungary vs Austria, 1:45 PM

Match 6 - Hungary vs Malta, 3:45 PM

Final - T.B.C. vs T.B.C., 6:45 PM

ECI Malta 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the ECI Malta 2025 via the FanCode app and website.

ECI Malta 2025: Full Squads

Malta

Adhith Rajan, Affy Khan, Amar Sharma, Basil George, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, David Marks, Eldhose Mathew, Gopal Thakur, Jaspal Singh, Niyas Muhammad, Pintu Ghosh, Rockey Dianish, Shrijay Patel, Sobu George, Varun Prasath, Vidusha Rashmika, and Waseem Abbas.

Hungary

Abbas Ghani, Abhitesh Prashar, Amal Jacob, Chris Dowle, Khushal Gabhane, Matthew Ainsworth, Muhammad Saqlain, Sandeep Mohandas, Sheikh Rasik, Stan Ahuja, Tejendra Valivarthi, Ximus du Plooy, and Zahir Safi.

Austria

﻿Adeel Tariq, Aqib Iqbal, Arsalan Arif, Bilal Zalmai, Hamid Safi, Hekmatullah Khogiyani, Itibarshah Deedar, Janan Ghelzai, Mehar Cheema, Qadargul Utmanzai, Razmal Shigiwal, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq, and Zeshan Arif.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️