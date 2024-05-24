ECI-W Estonia Malta 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Estonia Women and Malta Women will feature in the ECI-W Estonia Malta 2024 series organized by the European Cricket Network. The five-match series is scheduled to start on Saturday, May 25, and a total of three matches will be played on the first day. On the second day, Sunday, May 26, the remaining two matches will be played.

Estonia Women played a three-match series against Gibraltar Women on their tour of Gibraltar last month. Gibraltar won all three matches of the series.

The team has played four T20I matches so far, losing all of them. Apart from Gibraltar Women, Estonia Women faced Norway Women in a single T20I match in August 2023. They will be facing Malta Women for the first time in a T20I game.

Malta Women last played a T20I match in the Women's Continental Cup last year. They faced Romania Women in the 3rd place-play-off and won the same by seven wickets. It was their only win in the tournament.

Malta Women are currently in 49th place in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings with a rating of 17. They have played a total of seven T20I matches so far since making their T20I debut back in August 2022. Out of these seven matches, Malta Women have won four games.

ECI-W Estonia Malta 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, May 25

Match 1 - Estonia Women vs Malta Women, 2:00 PM

Match 2 - Estonia Women vs Malta Women, 6:00 PM

Sunday, May 26

Match 3 - Estonia Women vs Malta Women, 12:00 PM

Match 4 - Estonia Women vs Malta Women, 4:00 PM

Match 5 - Estonia Women vs Malta Women, 8:00 PM

ECI-W Estonia Malta 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECI-W Estonia Malta 2024: Full Squads

Estonia Women

Asma Shifa, Geethma Madanayake, Helena Kerge, Mirjam Frey, Natallia Zholudz, Chamali Lokuge, Liina Sormus, Lisa Bowring, Medha Gooch (wk), Natalia Tykhonravova (wk), Ragne Hallik (wk), Theekshani Jayasekara (wk), Annemari Vessik, Laima Anna Dalbina, Maret Valner, Sirli Pattenden, Victoria Frey

Malta Women

Sneha Shankar Varli, Stella Arooja, Svitlana Iushchenko, Tracy Calingin, Aneeta Santhosh, Anupama Rameshan, Prativa Bhandari, Shamla Cholasseri, Jessica Reymer (wk), Likitha Yadav, Silvana Bandeva, Susan George, Sushma Khatri, Thanooja Sharafudheen

