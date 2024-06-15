ECN Cyprus vs Estonia T20I 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Cyprus will be up against Estonia in a six-match T20I series from Monday, June 17, to Wednesday, June 19. The Happy Valley Ground in Episkopi will host all six matches, with two games scheduled each day.

Cyprus played their last T20I in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier Group A in July 2022. They finished second in Group B with two wins in four games and advanced to the third-place playoffs where Finland defeated them by 11 runs.

On the other hand, Estonia met Gibraltar in their last T20I series in September 2023. The two-match series ended in a draw 1-1 as Estonia won the second game after losing the first one by two wickets.

Trending

Arslan Amjad will captain Estonia, who have key players such as Ali Masood, Bilal Masud, Kalle Vislapuu, and Aditya Panwar in their ranks, while Stuart Hook will serve as the wicketkeeper. Meanwhile, Cyprus, led by Nalin Pathirana, boast the likes of Neeraj Tiwari, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Riaz, and Roman Mazumdar.

ECN Cyprus vs Estonia T20I Head to Head in T20Is:

Cyprus and Estonia have faced each other in four T20Is in October 2021, with the former emerging victorious in all four encounters. Estonia have yet to secure a win against Cyprus in this format.

Matches Played: 4

Cyprus Won: 4

Estonia Won: 0

No Result: -

ECN Cyprus vs Estonia T20I 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

June 17, Monday

1st T20I - Cyprus vs Estonia - 11:15 AM

2nd T20I - Cyprus vs Estonia - 03:15 PM

June 18, Tuesday

3rd T20I - Cyprus vs Estonia - 11:15 AM

4th T20I - Cyprus vs Estonia - 03:15 PM

June 19, Wednesday

5th T20I - Cyprus vs Estonia - 11:15 AM

6th T20I - Cyprus vs Estonia - 03:15 PM

ECN Cyprus vs Estonia T20I 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The T20I series between Cyprus and Estonia will not be broadcast live on TV in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode App and Website. A match pass costs ₹15, and a tour pass is available for ₹39.

ECN Cyprus vs Estonia T20I 2024: Full Squads

Cyprus

Akila Kalugala, Arjun Shahi, Buddika Mahesh, Chamal Sadun, James Chialoufas, Kamal Raiz, Mangala Gunasekara, Nalin Pathirana, Neeraj Tiwari, Rajwinder Brar, Roman Mazumder (WK), Roshan Siriwardena, Scott Austin, Scott Burdekin, Taranjit Singh.

Estonia

Aditya Panwar, Aditya Savio, Ali Masood, Arslan Amjad (C), Bilal Masud, David Robson, Kalle Vislapuu, Marko Vaik, Pranay Gheewala, Richard Parkin, Rudesh Sekaran, Sahil Chauhan, Steffan Gooch, Stuart Hook (WK).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback