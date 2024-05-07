ECN Mdina Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

ECN Mdina Cup 2024 is a T20I tri-series between France, Malta and Belgium. The series is poised to start on Thursday, May 9, and will conclude on Sunday, May 12.

Each team will face the other two teams twice and the top two teams will fight it out in the final on Sunday. A total of seven matches are scheduled to be played in the series at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club in Dreux.

France last played a T20I match against Malta in the Valetta Cup in 2023. Malta won this match by seven wickets after chasing down the target of 79 runs in 10.1 overs. France are currently ranked in 55th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings. They have faced Malta in T20Is on four occasions and have won twice. This will be the first time France will face Belgium in a T20I game.

Malta are in 62nd place in the ICC Rankings with a 32 rating. They last featured in a T20I game against Romania in the final of the Continental Cup in 2023. Romania won the tournament by six runs after posting a total of 190 runs on the board. Malta and Belgium have played a total of eight T20I matches so far. Belgium have won six out of these eight games.

Belgium took on Germany in their last T20I match which was a part of the four-match series between the two nations. Germany won this match by eight wickets as they chased down the target of 149 runs in just 13 overs. Belgium are ranked in 44th place in the T20I rankings and have 733 points to their name.

ECN Mdina Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, May 9

Match 1 - France vs Malta, 2:30 PM

Match 2 - France vs Malta, 6:30 PM

Friday, May 10

Match 3 - France vs Belgium, 2:30 PM

Match 4 - Malta vs Belgium, 6:30 PM

Saturday, May 11

Match 5 - Belgium vs Malta, 2:30 PM

Match 6 - France vs Belgium, 6:30 PM

Sunday, May 12

Final - TBC vs TBC, 2:30 PM

ECN Mdina Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

ECN Mdina Cup 2024: Full Squads

France

Christian Roberts, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Rohullah Mangal, William Rokuad, Zain Ahmad, Kamran Ahmadzai, Noman Amjad, Usman Khan, Hevit Alodin Jackson (wk), Lingeswaran Canessane (wk), Dawood Ahmadzai, Ikbal Hossain, Rahmatullah Mangal, Sajad Stanikzay, Zaheer Zahiri

Malta

Gopal Thakur, Imran Ameer, Indika Perera, Jaspal Singh, Samuel Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Bikram Arora, Fanyan Mughal, Priyan Pushparajan, Varun Prasath (c), Waqar Afridi, Chanjal Sudarsanan (wk), Darshit Patankar (wk), John Grima (wk), Eldhose Mathew, Jaswinder Singh, Muhammad Ajmal, Waseem Abbas

Belgium

Aziz Mohammad Babakrkhail, Faisal Mehmood, Muneeb Muhammad, Saber Zakhil, Adnan Razzaq, Burhan Niaz, Khalid Ahmadi, Murid Ekrami, Ravi Thapliyal, Shagharai Sefat, Sheraz Sheikh, Ali Raza (wk), Omid Malik Khel, Sherry Butt, Fahim Bhatti, Noorullah Sidiqi, Sajad Ahmadzai, Zaki Shah

