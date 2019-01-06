×
Elgar seals routine chase as South Africa clinch series

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    06 Jan 2019, 15:15 IST
DeanElgar - cropped
South Africa batsman Dean Elgar

South Africa required fewer than 10 overs on day four to clinch the second Test by nine wickets and secure the series against Pakistan.

The Proteas had run out of time for a 41-run chase at Newlands on Saturday, but victory was straightforward the following morning, an attempted fightback from the toiling tourists having been halted as they were bowled out for 294 on the third day.

Dean Elgar did the heavy lifting with an unbeaten 24 runs after opening partner Theunis de Bruyn (4) threw away an early wicket, Faf du Plessis (3 not out) finishing at the crease as Hashim Amla (2 no) suffered a knock.

Du Plessis' men now take the series to Johannesburg, where they will target a thoroughly deserved whitewash against an out-of-sorts Pakistan.

South Africa made a slow start in front of a sparse crowd and De Bruyn was soon heading back to the pavilion after a wild swipe at a Mohammad Abbas delivery saw the ball gloved behind.

And even as the Proteas cruised towards their modest target, there was a further setback with Amla taking a hefty whack to his right arm that cut short his innings.

There would be no real drama, though, and Elgar's fourth boundary of the morning moved South Africa to 43-1 to bring a swift end to proceedings.

